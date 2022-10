எரிபொருளின் விலை குறைக்கப்பட்டது!

Price of Petrol 92 will be reduced by Rs 40 per liter & Price of Petrol 95 by Rs 30 per liter from midnight today. The new price for Petrol 92 will be Rs 410 per liter & Petrol 95 Rs 510 per liter. Prices on other petroleum products will remain the same. pic.twitter.com/ULHGe8gCVo