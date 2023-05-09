பாகிஸ்தான் முன்னாள் பிரதமர் இம்ரான் கான் கைது

பாகிஸ்தான் முன்னாள் பிரதமர் இம்ரான் கான், தலைநகர் இஸ்லாமாபாத்தில் நீதிமன்றத்தில் இன்று (09) ஆஜர்படுத்தப்பட்டபோது கைது செய்யப்பட்டார்.

இம்ரான் கானின் பாகிஸ்தான் தெஹ்ரீக்-இ-இன்சாப் (பிடிஐ) கட்சியின் ஃபவாத் சவுத்ரி, தனது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் இம்ரான் கான் கைது செய்யப்பட்டதை உறுதி செய்துள்ளார்.

Former PM Imran Khan has been abducted from Court premises, scores of lawyers and general people have been tortured, Imran Khan has been whisked away by unknown people to an unknown location, CJ Islamabad HIgh Court has ordered Secy interior and IG police to appear within 15 min…

