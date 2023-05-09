May 9, 2023 12:12 pm
பாகிஸ்தான் முன்னாள் பிரதமர் இம்ரான் கான் கைது

பாகிஸ்தான் முன்னாள் பிரதமர் இம்ரான் கான், தலைநகர் இஸ்லாமாபாத்தில் நீதிமன்றத்தில் இன்று (09) ஆஜர்படுத்தப்பட்டபோது கைது செய்யப்பட்டார்.

இம்ரான் கானின் பாகிஸ்தான் தெஹ்ரீக்-இ-இன்சாப் (பிடிஐ) கட்சியின் ஃபவாத் சவுத்ரி, தனது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் இம்ரான் கான் கைது செய்யப்பட்டதை உறுதி செய்துள்ளார்.

 

