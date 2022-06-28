Tuesday, June 28, 2022
உலகம்

தென்னாபிரிக்க இரவு விடுதியில் 22 இளைஞர்கள் மர்ம மரணம்

பூங்குன்றன் - 0
தென்னாபிரிக்காவிலுள்ள இரவு விடுதியொன்றில் மர்மமாக உயிரிழந்தவர்களின் எண்ணிக்கை 22 ஆக அதிகரித்துள்ளது. ஈஸ்டர்ன் கேப் மாகாணத்தின் ஈஸ்ட் லண்டன்...
இலங்கை

மோசடி செய்த மக்களின் பணத்தை நாட்டுக்காக அர்ப்பணிக்க வேண்டும் | சம்பிக்க

பூங்குன்றன் - 0
முழு நாட்டையும் ஒரு குடும்பம் நெருக்கடிக்குள்ளாக்கியுள்ளது. மோசடி செய்த மக்கள் பணத்தை ராஜபக்ஷர்கள் நாட்டுக்காக அர்ப்பணிக்க வேண்டும். ஜனாதிபதி...
இலங்கை

ஜூலை இறுதிக்குள் பிரச்சினைகளுக்கு தீர்வு | அமைச்சர் ஹரின்

பூங்குன்றன் - 0
சர்வதேச நாணய நிதியத்துடனான கலந்துரையாடல்கள் தொடர்பில் வெகுவிரைவில் நாட்டுக்கு வெளிப்படுத்தப்படும். பிரதமர் ரணில் விக்கிரமசிங்கவினால் நடைமுறைப்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ள வேலைத்திட்டங்களின் ஊடாக...
இலங்கை

இந்தியாவிடமிருந்து எரிபொருளை பெற முயற்சி | இந்திய அமைச்சருடன் தூதுவர் பேச்சுவார்த்தை

பூங்குன்றன் - 0
இலங்கையின் அவசர எரிபொருள் தேவைகள் குறித்து இந்தியாவிற்கான இலங்கை தூதுவர் மிலிந்தமொரகொட இந்தியாவின் பெட்ரோலிய விவகார அமைச்சர் ஹர்தீப் சிங் பூரியுடன் அவசர...
இலங்கை

பேருந்துக் கட்டண திருத்தம் தொடர்பான அறிவிப்பு

பூங்குன்றன் - 0
ஜூலை மாதம் முதலாம் திகதி முதல் அமுல்படுத்தப்படவுள்ள பேருந்து கட்டண திருத்தம் தொடர்பிலான இறுதி தீர்மானம் செவ்வாய்கிழமை (28) அறிவிக்கப்படும்.
இலங்கை

10 நாட்களுக்குள் 4000 கோடி ரூபா பணம் அச்சிடப்பட்டுள்ளது | திஸ்ஸ அத்தநாயக்க

பூங்குன்றன் - 0
மத்திய வங்கி கடந்த 10 நாட்களுக்குள் 4000 கோடி ரூபா பணத்தை அச்சிட்டுள்ளது. இவ்வாறு பணத்தை அச்சிடுவதால் நாட்டில் பணவீக்கம் மேலும் மேலும்...
ஆசிரியர்

பூங்குன்றன்
உலகம்இலங்கைசெய்திகள்

இன்று மின்வெட்டு அமுலாகும் நேர அட்டவணை விபரம்

By பூங்குன்றன்

இன்று (28) செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை 03 மணித்தியாலங்களுக்கு  மின்வெட்டை அமுல்படுத்துவதற்கு பொது பயன்பாடுகள் ஆணைக்குழு அனுமதி வழங்கியுள்ளது.

