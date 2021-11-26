தமிழர் ஒருங்கிணைப்புக்குழு ஏற்பாட்டில் அவுஸ்ரேலியாவில் மாவீரர் நினைவுநாள் நிகழ்வுகள்

நண்பர்கள்/ உறவுகள் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம்!!!

நவம்பர் 27 ம் திகதி – மாவீரர் நாள் .

Here we enclosed the MELBOURNE, SYDNEY, BRISBANE, PERTH, ADELAIDE, CANBERRA and Kingston (Tas) Maaveerar Naal Flyers been Attached here for respective state Tamil people’s kind information.

தமிழீழ விடுதலைக்காக இறுதிவரை போராடி வீரச்சாவடைந்த மாவீரர்களை நினைவுகொள்ளும் தேசிய நினைவெழுச்சிநாள் ஏற்பாடுகள் அனைத்தும் நிறைவடைந்துள்ள இவ்வேளையில், நவம்பர் 27ம்திகதி தமிழர்கள் வாழும் அனைத்துநாடுகளிலும் மாவீரர்நாள் நிகழ்வுகள் நடைபெறவிருகின்றன இந்தவகையில் ஓஸ்ரேலிய நாட்டிலும் மாவீரர் நினைவுநாள் நிகழ்வுகள் அனைத்து மாநிலங்களிலும் நடைபெறும் நிலையில், ஒஸ்ரேலியாவின் விக்ரோரிய மாநில, மெல்பேர்ன் பேர்வுட் கிழக்கு மைதானம், பேர்வுட் ஹவே, பேர்வுட் கிழக்கு (BURWOOD East Reserve, Burwood Hwy, Burwood East – 3151) எனும் இடத்தில் நவம்பர் மாதம் 27ம் திகதி, சனிக்கிழமை மாலை 5மணிமுதல் இரவு 8மணிவரை தேசிய நினைவெழுச்சிநாள் (மாவீரர் நாள்) நிகழ்வுகள் உணர்வுபூர்வமாக அனுஷ்டிக்கப்படவுள்ளது.

சிட்னி மாநிலத்தில் Newington Reserve, Holker St, Silverwaterஇல் நவம்பர்மாதம் 27ம் திகதி, சனிக்கிழமை மாலை 5.45 மணிமுதல் மாவீரர் நாள் நிகழ்வுகள் உணர்வுபூர்வமாக அனுஷ்டிக்கப்படவுள்ளது.

==> அத்துடன் மெல்பேண் மாவீர் நிகழ்வுகளுக்கு தற்போதய கோவிட் 19 அரசாங்க விதிமுறைகளிற்கு அமைய சமூக இடைவெளியை பேணி ஒத்துழைப்பு வழங்குமாறு கேட்டுக்கொள்ளப்படுகின்றீர்கள். நிகழ்வு இடத்தில் விக்டோரிய மாநில கொரானா விதிமுறைகள் பின்பற்றப்படும். நிகழ்விடத்தில் தாரளமான வாகன தரிப்பிட வசதிகள் உள்ளன.

நவம்பர் 27ம்திகதி எம் தேசத்து புதல்வர்களை நினைவில் நிறுத்தி மரியாதை செய்ய நம் பேதங்களை மறந்து அனைவரும் திரண்டு வருவோம்…

ஒஸ்ரேலியா பெருநகரங்களின் மாவீரர் நாள் அறிவித்தல்கள் காணொளி வடிவில்.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UJppsBgRt2U

Let us Remember Our Heroes Together

Dear All

In commemoration of our beloved Martyrs, Who sacrifices their life for our motherland, we pay homage and respects to their lives on this Auspicious Day in November.

On November 27th, we ask the Tamil people of Australia to gather before the flames of sacrifice and pay respects to our fallen heroes. Together, we will remember the courage and determination of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for one dream. Together, we will carry forward the ashes of remembrance and the determination of the fallen. And together, we will vow to fulfill the dreams of those before us who lived and died for our nation.



Nov 27th, this is the day we remember our true heroes and all those who have lost their lives in the conflict to free our homeland Tamileelam. This is the day we set aside our troubles to remember lives of the men and women who fought bravely for our land, and to graciously honour them too. In memory of all those who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom in Tamileelam, let us unite as one and promise ourselves that the journey is not over. Along with many others, we humbly request that every Tamil in and around Melbourne attends the remembrance event on the 27th of November to pay respect to those many lives now lost forever. Hope is on our side and together, we shall succeed to reach towards our Tamil Eelam.

Tamilarin Thaagham, Tamileela Thaayagam



ஒஸ்ரேலியாவின் 7 மாநிலங்களிலும் நடைபெறவுள்ள மாவீரர் நாள் நிகழ்வுகள் பற்றிய விபரங்கள் வருமாறு:

Melbourne “Maaveerar Naal” venue details

TIME: 5PM – 8PM, Saturday, 27th November 2021.

Venue: BURWOOD East Reserve, Burwood Hwy, Burwood East – Victoria 3151 (Melway Ref: 62 B 7)

Contact: 0433 002 619

Sydney “Maaveerar Naal” venue details

TIME: 5.45PM, Saturday, 27th November 2021.

Venue: Newington Reserve, Holker St, Silverwater NSW 2128

Contact: 0401 842 780

PERTH , WA ( பேர்த்)

Venue: Civic Centre Park, 2 Civic Gardens, Cannington WA 6107,

Time: 6.05pm

Contact: 0470 169 692 / 0469 823 269

Brisbane, Qld ( பிரிஸ்பன்)

Venue: 127 Nemies Road, Runcorn QLD 4113

Time: 6.00pm – 08.00pm

Contact: 0424 075 175

Adelaide, SA ( அடேலையிட்)

Venue: 304 Waterloo Corner Road, Paralowie SA 5108

Time: From 5.30pm

Contact: 0405 453 596

Canberra, ACT ( கான்பரா)

Venue: Canberra Weston Creek Neighbourhood Hall, No.6 Gritten Street, Weston ACT 2611

Time: From 6.30 pm

Contact: 0413 926 360

Kingston, Tasmania ( தஸ்மேனியா )

Venue: 35 Redwood Road, Kingston TAS 7050

Time: 05.30pm – 08.00pm, Saturday, 27th November 2021

மாவீரர்நாள் – மெல்பேர்ண் – 2021 அறிவித்தல்

அன்பார்ந்த எமது தமிழ் உறவுகளே,

கடந்த காலங்களைப் போலன்றி இவ்வாண்டு நோய்த்தொற்றையும் அதற்காக நடைமுறை-யிலுள்ள கட்டுப்பாடுகளையும் கருத்திற்கொண்டு ஒவ்வொரு மாநிலமும் தமக்குரிய முறையில் மாவீரர்நாள் நிகழ்வை ஏற்பாடு செய்கின்றது. அவ்வகையில் விக்ரோறிய மாநிலத்தின் நடைமுறைகளைக் கருத்திற்கொண்டு மெல்பேர்ண் மாவீரர்நாள் நிகழ்வுகள் திட்டமிடப்பட்டுள்ளன.

கடந்த காலங்களைப் போலன்றி இம்முறை திறந்த மைதானத்தில் நவம்பர் 27ம் நாள் மாலை 5.30 மணியிலிருந்து மாவீரர் திருவுருவப் படங்களுக்கு மலர் வணக்கம் செலுத்துவதற்கு மக்கள் அனுமதிக்கப்படுவார்கள். சமூக இடைவெளியுட்பட, ஏனைய சுகாதார நடைமுறைகளைக் கடைப்பிடித்து மாவீரர் திருவுருவப்படங்கள் வைக்கப்பட்டிருக்கும் மண்டபத்திற்குச் சென்று மலர்வணக்கம் செலுத்திச் செல்லலாம்.

மாலை 5.30 மணியிலிருந்து இரவு 8 மணிவரை பொதுமக்கள் மைதானத்துக்கு வருகை தந்து மலர்வணக்கம் செலுத்தலாம். நடைமுறையிலிருக்கும் கட்டுப்பாடுகளைக் கருத்திற் கொண்டு அதிகப்படியான மக்கள் அஞ்சலி செலுத்தும் வகையில் உங்கள் முழுமையான ஒத்துழைப்பை வழங்குமாறு ஏற்பாட்டாளர்கள் கேட்டுக்கொள்ளுகின்றோம்.

மாவீரர் வெளியீடுகள் மைதானத்தில் விற்பனைக்கு கிடைப்பதோடு, ஆண்டாண்டு தமிழர் ஒருங்கிணைப்புக் குழுவால் வெளியிடப்டபடும் காந்தள் மலரும் வெளியிடப்படும். மேலதிக விபரங்களுக்கு தமிழர் ஒருங்கிணைப்புக் குழுவினரை, தொலைபேசி வழியாக தொடர்பு கொள்ளவும்.

நிகழ்வு நடைபெறும் இடம் :– BURWOOD East Reserve, Burwood Hwy, Burwood East – Victoria 3151 (Melway Ref: 62 B 7). நேரம்:– 5 – 8PM, Saturday, 27th November 2021.

இவ்வண்ணம்

தமிழர் ஒருங்கிணைப்புக்குழு – ஒஸ்ரேலியா