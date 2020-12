களரிப்பயட்டை தேசிய விளையாட்டு போட்டிகளில் சேர்த்தற்கு சத்குரு வாழ்த்து

We are proud to announce that 4️⃣ Indigenous Games of India has been added to the #KheloIndia Youth Games to take place in Haryana next year. Gatka, Kalaripayattu,Thang-Ta and Mallakhamba join #Yogasana as the debut sports in the competition! @flickersingh @KirenRijiju @mlkhattar pic.twitter.com/XAdFCLJZqu