13ஆவது நோர்வே தமிழ் திரைப்பட விழா

உலகம் முழுவதும் வாழ்கின்ற திரைப்பட ஆர்வலர்கள் ஆவலுடன் எதிர்பார்க்கும் 13-வது நோர்வே தமிழ்த் திரைப்பட விழா ஆண்டு முழுவதும் கொண்டாடப்படவுள்ளது.

ஆம் நண்பர்களே மூன்று மாதங்களுக்கு ஒரு தடவை/ஒரு நாள் கொண்டாட்டமாக ஐந்து நாட்கள் கொண்டாடப்படவுள்ளது.

நாள் 1 : சனிக்கிழமை 29 ஜனவரி 2022.

நாள் 2 : வெள்ளிக்கிழமை 29 ஏப்ரல் 2022.

நாள் 3 : சனிக்கிழமை 30 ஏப்ரல் 2022 – தமிழர் விருதுகள் வழங்கும் விழா நடைபெறும்.

நாள் 4 : சனிக்கிழமை 30 ஜூலை 2022.

நாள் 5 : சனிக்கிழமை 29 அக்டோபர் 2022.

[நோர்வே நாட்டில் ஏற்படும் அசாதாரண சூழ்நிலைகள், மாற்றங்களை கருத்தில் கொண்டு திகதிகளில் மாற்றங்கள் நிகழும்]

உலகெங்கிலும் உள்ள படைப்பாளிகளிடம் இருந்து தமிழ்மொழியோடு அனைத்து மொழித் திரைப்படங்களும் உள்வாங்கப்படவிருக்கின்றது. திரைப்பட விழாவின் நடுவார்களால், குழுவினரால் தெரிவு செய்யப்படும் 50க்கும் மேலான திரைப்படங்கள் வழமைபோல பங்குபெறவுள்ளன.

உலகத் தமிழர்களுக்கான தனித்துவமான அடையாளமாக, திரைக்களமாக பல்வேறு வகையான தமிழ்த் திரைப்படங்கள், வேற்று மொழித் திரைப்படங்கள் என வெவ்வேறு பிரிவுகளின் கீழே போட்டியிட்டு தகுதியுடையவர்கள் “தமிழர் விருதினை” பெற்றுக்கொள்வார்கள்.

தமிழ் நாட்டில் வெளியாகும் முழுநீளத் திரைப்படங்களில் இருந்து 20 திரைப்படங்களை எமது (NTFF Committee) குழு தெரிவுசெய்து, நடுவர்களின் மதிப்பீட்டுக்குப்பின் தமிழர் விருதுகள் பெற்ற கலைஞர்களின் பெயர் விபரங்கள் 05.01.2022 அன்று வெளியாகும்.

ஏனைய பிரிவுகளில் திரையிடல் மற்றும் போட்டிக்குத் தெரிவாகும் திரைப்படப் போட்டிகளுக்கான

விண்ணப்ப அழைப்பிதழ் : 15.11.2021 தொடங்கி விண்ணப்ப முடிவுத் திகதி : 15.01.2022 நிறைவுபெறும்.

நோர்வே தமிழ் திரைப்பட விழாவின்(2022) போட்டிகளுக்கான பிரிவுகள் :

NTFF 2022 தமிழ் மொழி :

-குறும்படங்கள்

-முழுநீளப் படங்கள்

-காணொளிகள் .

ஆவணப்படங்கள்

-அனிமேஷன் படங்கள்

NTFF 2022 சர்வதேச மொழிகள் :

-குறும்படங்கள்

-முழு நீளப் படங்கள்

– காணொளிகள்

– ஆவணப் படங்கள்

– அனிமேஷன் படங்கள்

உங்கள் படைப்புகளை அனுப்பி வையுங்கள்!

Norway Tamil Film Festival [Tamilar Awards -2022]

SUBMISSIONS ARE NOW OPEN!!

NTFF successfully will continue the 13th year. Among various film festivals NTTF has the recognition to select highly talented artists with a fair and rightful decision who we congratulate and praise.

With a stamp of unique world tamils we have the categories tamil films and foreign language films which compete and the deserving entries get the prestigious Tamilar Awards.

NTFF is a universal platform for all deserving films.

Top 20 Feature films released in Tamil Nadu will be first analized by the NTFF Committee – Jury and the final list of result will be released on ON 05.01.2022

The closing date for the other categories mentioned will be 15.01.2022

13th NTFF 2022 Categories: Feature films from Tamil Nadu, Tamil Eelam and Diaspora, International films, Short Films, Music Videos, Documentary and Animation

For Application Form: https://ntff.no/submission-form/

Last Date of Submission: 15th of January 2022

https://filmfreeway.com/NorwayTamilFilmFestivalTamilarAwa…

Norway Tamil Film Festival – Tamilar Awards 2022 – FilmFreeway

You have to pay entry fee and send us NTFF form.

Please send your Movie (MPEG4) via Google drive to tamilfilmfestival@gmail.com

Entry Fee: Paypal: Vaseeharan@hotmail.com

Entry fee for feature/ Full length film -100(Euros)

Entry fee for Short Film,Music Videos,Animation and Documentary- 50(euros)

NTFF Jury and Committee will evaluate your film and announce the result on 15.02.2021, same will be published in NTFF webpage,

follow us on Facebook for regular updates about NTFF 2022 event.

Please refer the rules and regulation below , Do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

Thank you.

Best Regrads,

Vaseeharan Sivalingam

Festival Director

Oslo, Norway

15.11.2021