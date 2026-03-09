இடர் சுமந்த மேனியர் நாவல் குறித்து ஒரு பார்வை | அலெக்ஸ் தமிழ்த்தேசியவாதி

எனது கதையை எழுதத் தொடங்கியிருக்கிறாள் சகோதரி முகுந்தினி “சற்று வித்தியாசமாக” I think my sister tried to write my life story but in a different way! தொடக்கத்திலேயே நாவலின் சிலிர்ப்பு புலப்படுகின்றது. In the beginning there were great goosebumps. I’ll list.

“உன்னை உன்ர தாய் வம்பில் தானே பெத்தவள்”

“தகப்பனில்லாம பிறந்ததால அந்த குணத்தை இவன் காட்டுவான் தானே”

“எனக்கார் அப்பா? என்ர அப்பா எங்க? நான் தப்பான வழியில வந்தவன் தானே”

ஒரு இளம்வயது சிறுவனை இன்னொரு சிறுவன் வம்பில பிறந்தது என்று சொல்லுவதும் பின்பு “அந்த பேசின பெடியனோட தாயும் சேந்து அந்த பிள்ளைய தகப்பனில்லாம பிறந்தது” என்று சொல்லுவதும் நாவலின் அடுத்த கட்டம் ஏது? என் இப்பிடியான சம்பவம் வந்தது என்ற உணர்ச்சியை தூண்டும் விதத்தில் நாவல் பனியுதறும் புலி போல சிலிர்த்து எழுகிறது. In the first part, a boy bullies another boy with great insults. It is a tactic that is made to carry on the Novel.

முக்கிய கதாபாத்திரங்கள். Main characters of this Novel

இசைப்பிரியன்.(பவுணு)

அன்னம் – அப்பம்மா (குணபாலனின் தாய்)

வசந்தி – தாய்

கண்ணன்-வசந்தியின் மூத்த அண்ணன்

வசந்தன்-வசந்தியின் இளைய அண்ணன்

விமலன் – வசந்தியின் தோழி

குணபாலன்- விமலனின் தந்தை

ஜெயா – வசந்தியின் தோழி

அப்புத்துரை- வசந்தியின் தந்தை

செல்லத்துரை- வசந்தியின் அயல் வீட்டார்

பவளம் – வசந்தியின் தாய்

2)இந்த நாவலில் இளையோடியிருக்கின்ற முக்கிய விடயம் “சாதிக்கதையள்” (One of the main point that novel contain about cast issue) சாதியத்தை போட்டு நொருக்கித்தள்ளியிருக்குது நாவல்.பெடியனோட அப்பாட புரட்சிக்கதையள், அந்த பொம்பிளை பிள்ளையோட கதையள் எல்லாம் சாதியை பற்றித்தான். நாவலில வருற காதலுக்கு அடித்தளம் போட்டதும் இந்த சாதியம் தான்..( I can notice that a chain method is used to continue the Novel. In this Novel, cast issues relate with love! Cast issues cause to write next chapter” that is a great method)

“சாதி பற்றி ஏதுமே தெரியாத பொம்பிள பிள்ள சாதி குறைஞ்ச பெடியன்ட வீட்டிக்கு போகுது. சாதி குறைஞ்ச பெடியிட வீட்ட ஏன் போனனி எண்டு அந்த பிள்ளயோட கூடப்பிறந்ததுகள் பெடியன்ட கன்னத்தில அறைஞ்சு பெடியிக்கு முகமெல்லாம் வரிவரியா தடிச்சும் போச்சு. A girl who has no knowledge about caste goes to the boy friend’ house(He is referred to in this novel as a low caste person.) Now his father is finding out. And beat the innocent boy with great insults.. this scene develops the love between that boy and girl)

முதலில் பெடியனுக்கு அவளில விருப்பமில்லை. அவள் அவனுக்கு தெரியாம தான் அவன்ட வீட்ட கூட போய் வந்திருக்காள். பெடி பிழை செய்யாமலே அடிவாங்கி வீட்ட போக, தாயார், ஊரார் எல்லாம் சேந்து பெரிய பிரச்சனயாக்கிறினம். இப்ப அடுத்த சம்பவம்..

கிராமத்தின் பொறுப்பாளர்(போராளி அமைப்பின் (one person solved the issue who were serving in the liberation organization) அவ்விடத்திற்கு வருகை தந்து..

போராளி:- விமல் உங்களுக்கு என்ன செய்தவர்(asking)

வசந்தி:- ஒண்ணுமே செய்யேல்ல(விழிபிதிங்கியபடி)(answering)

போராளி:- அப்ப ஏன் உங்கட அண்ணாக்கள் அவருக்கு அடிச்சவையள்?(Questioning)

வசந்தி:-அதுதான் எனக்கும் புரியவில்லை(மறுபடியும் அழுகையுடன்)(answering)

போராளி:- நீங்க காதலிக்கிறிங்களா? கடிதங்கள் ஏதாவது பரிமாறியிருக்கிறிங்களா?(Questioning)

வசந்தி:- இதுவரைக்கும் இல்ல. இத்தனை அவமானத்துக்கு பிறகு இனிமேல் அவர்தான் எனக்கு காதலர்,கணவர்.. I think this is the perfect part of this Novel. Because the way of love proposing is mesmerising. There are many ways to propose love. But this way of saying love and the situation of this moment creates an energy for the next level of this Novel.

இந்த மாதிரி ஒரு காதல் கதைய பெரும்பாலும் அவதானிக்கிறது கஸ்ரம். தீபச்செல்வனின் பயங்கரவாதி நாவலிலையும் இப்பிடி ஒரு சம்பவம் இருக்கு. அதுவும் தரமா இருக்கும். We rarely see this way of love proposing. In the Novel of Great writer Mr Theepachelvan also used this tactic!

3)காதல் இப்பிடியே போகேக்க கலியாணமும் ஆகிற்று! யாழ்ப்பாண இடப்பேர்வும் வந்திற்று! வன்னிக்கு ம் ஆக்கள் போயிற்றினம். போனா அங்க தான் விசயம் இருக்கு. என்னெண்டா “எல்லைப்படை” இப்ப தமிழ்த்தேசியம் எண்ட கட்டத்துக்குள்ள வந்திருக்கிறம் எண்ணு நினைக்கிறன். We are coming to the part that reveals about “Tamil Nationalism” and its incidents.

யாழ்ப்பாண இடப்பெயர்வு (Displacement of Jaffna people)

நவாலி தேவாலய தாக்குதல் (Navaly church attacked incident)

கிளாலிப்படுகொலை( Kilali murders)

எல்லைப் படை:-பகுதிநேர போராளிப்படையணி( mainly created to prevent enemy penetration in north and east)

வன்னி மண்ணில் நடந்த சமர்கள் (wars that occured in the Vanni region)

மருதம் வாணிபம்

முள்ளிவாய்க்கால் கஞ்சி பற்றிய விபரிப்பு( deep description of Mullivaikal kanji)

அரசியற் கைதிகளின் பிரச்சனை(The problem of political prisoners)

சாதியத்தை போராளிகள் கையாண்ட விதம் (How the tigers dealt with casteism)

வறுமையை போராளிகள் கையாண்ட விதம்(How the tigers dealt with poverty)

நிர்வாகத்தை போராளிகள் கையாண்ட விதம்(How tigers handled the administration – மருதம் வாணிபம்.

தமிழ்த்தேசியம் தொடர்பாக எழுத வேண்டும் என்ற முழுமையான அவா இருப்பதனை இந்த நாவலின் உள்ளடக்கம்(Contents) வெளிப்படுத்துகிறது. இறுதியாக அரசியல் கைதிகளின் பிரச்சனையை கூட இணைத்து நாவலினை உருவாக்கிய விதம் பிரமிக்கத்தக்கது. முப்பது வருட போராட்ட காலத்தின் வாழ்க்கையை அதன்ர பிரச்சனைகளை தொண்ணூறு வீதம் பேசப்பட்டுள்ளது. The novel covered Thirty years of liberation war and survival of our people between the war and peace)

சமீபத்தில தான் “துருவேறும் கைவிலங்கு” எண்டு ஒரு அரசியல் கட்டுரை புத்தகத்த வாசிச்சன். அரசியற் கைதிகள் பட்ட பாடுகள்… ஒரு தசாப்தத்துக்கும் மேல உள்ள இருந்து வெளியாகின ஒருத்தர் பற்றி விளக்கமா அறிஞ்சன். ஆனா இந்த நாவல் அதைக்கூட கணக்கச்சிதமா வெளிப்படுத்தி இருக்கு.. அதிலையும் குறிப்பா காட்சிப்படிமமா சொல்லுறதில எழுத்தாளர் வெற்றி பெற்றாச்சு!! (I have recently read a book named “துருவேறும் கைவிலங்கு) It reveals the truth about a political prisoner who was In the jail for one decade) we could see the incidents related to this book. This novel gives exact information about political prisoners like “துருவேறும் கைவிலங்கு”

4)காட்சிப்படிமம் எண்டு சொல்லேக்க இந்த சம்பவத்த விபரிக்கிறத பாருங்களேன். When will a novel win? The answer! When the person reads the novel he should get a clear Visual image description about what was said” I think my sister won this tactic also..!

“அந்த உயிரற்ற நிலையிலும் கூட இவர்கள் இருவரின் பசியையும் போக்க அன்னம் மறந்திருக்கவில்லை. வேண்டிய கஞ்சிப்பாத்திரத்தை இறுகப் பிடித்தவாறு காட்சி தந்தது அவளது கை.

(முள்ளிவாய்க்காலில செல்பலமாகக் கிடக்கு. அதுக்கிள்ளயும் போராளிகள் கஞ்சி காய்ச்சி குடுக்கிறினம். வாங்க போன அந்த வயசு போன அம்மாட செல்லடிபட்டு செத்துக்கிடக்கிறத விபரிச்ச விதம்…. மனசில இப்பவும் நிக்கிது)

4)செல்லடி அதிகமா இருக்கு எண்டு சொல்லத்தான் ஒண்டு ஞாபகம் வருது.. இந்த நாவலில இருந்து தான். “வன்னியில் சிறப்பு”

(“மறவர் படை மறைந்திருந்து மானத்துடன் நிமிர்ந்து நடைபோட உதவிய பிரதேசம் அது”

இந்த விடுதலைப்போராட்டத்தின்ர மூச்சுக்காத்தோட வெப்பத்த குறையாம வச்சதுகள் வன்னிக்காடுகள் தான். வன்னியிட சிறப்பு சொல்லுறதும் நல்ல அழகா இருக்கும்.

~யாழ்ப்பாணம் இடப்பெயர்வு நிகழ்ந்து விமல் வசந்தி அன்னம் மூவரும் சாவகச்சேரியில் பாடசாலையொன்றில் தங்கியிருக்கும் போது..

அன்னம்:- கஸ்ரப்பட்ட ஆக்கள் முன்னுக்கு வரவேணுமெண்டா, அதுக்கு வன்னி தான் வளமான இடம். முந்தி எங்கட அப்பு ஆக்கள் கஸ்ரம் எண்டா வன்னிக்கு தான் வேலைக்கு போனவர்கள். அங்க போய் கமம் செய்து தான் இஞ்சயும் எத்தனையோ பேர் நல்லாயிருக்கினம்.

5)வன்னிய பற்றி மிகச்சிறப்பாக வந்திருக்கு நாவலில்.

நான் ஒரு அரசியல் விஞ்ஞானம் படிக்கிற பெடியன் எண்டபடியா எங்களுக்கு அரசியல் நிகழ்வுகள் எல்லாம் விஞ்ஞானம் தான். எங்கட முடிவுகள் வேற ஆனா எங்கள ஆளுற அரசுட முடிவு வேற. முறிந்த பனையில (திரணகம) சொல்லுவா இயக்கத்த மக்கள் எங்கட பெடியள் எண்டு உரிமையா தான் கூப்பிடுறவ எண்டு….

6)சரி இதுல கவனிக்க வேண்டிய விசயம் என்னெண்டா பயங்கரவாதத்துக்கும் விடுதலைப்போராட்டத்துக்குமான வித்தியாசம் தான்.. எங்கள ஆளுற அரசு போராளிய பயங்கரவாதியள் எண்டுது. ஆனா இந்த நாவல பாருங்கோ… போராளியள் மக்களோட எப்பிடி இருக்கினம் எண்டு.. (Okay, the thing to note here is the difference between terrorism and the freedom struggle. The government that rules us says Freedom fighters are terrorists. But look at this novel. How are the freedom fighters related to the people?

“கிளிநொச்சியில் மாஞ்சோலை வளாகம் ஒன்றில் பேருந்து நிறுத்தப்படுகிறது.

“ஒருவன் கழுவிய தேக்கமிலைகளை ஒவ்வொருவர் கையிலும் கொடுத்தான். இன்னொருவன் அகப்பையினால் குழைத்த உணவை அள்ளிக்கொடுத்தான். அது கத்தரிக்காயும் தக்காளிப் பழமும் சோயாமீற்றும் கலந்த சாம்பாறுடன் பச்சையரிசி சோறும் கலந்த குழையல் என்பது புரிந்தது. அந்த வளவெங்கும் இவர்களைப் போலவே பலர் உணவருந்திக்கொண்டு நின்றனர்.

Provided food quality:- That is a kuzhayal made with brinjal , tomato, and Soya Chunks Sambar mixed with cooked rice.

இந்த சம்பவத்த பாருங்கோ! யாழ்ப்பாணம் இடப்பெயர்வால பாதிக்கப்பட்ட சனங்கள அத்தனை காலமும் எங்கட பெடியள் எப்பிடி பாத்தவ எண்டது விளங்குதல் லோ?! Do you understand how freedom fighters treated our people who were displaced from Jaffna? Must understand between terrorism and freedom struggle!

நந்திக்கடல் நோக்கிய பாதை என்னும் தலைப்பில் மேஜர் ஜெனரல் கமால் குணரத்ன எழுதின புத்தகத்திலிருந்து சிலவற்றை கீழே தொகுக்கின்றேன்.

“The ethics of LTTE”

I strongly believe that another key contributory factor for the success of the LTTE in emerging as the sole representative of the Tamils, overcoming the other elamist terrorist groups, was the strict discipline maintained by Prabhakaran. As an officer who was deeply involved in brutal war from its beginning to the end, I understood the tactics employed by Pirabhakaran to instill discipline within the organization. He was cruel in his punishment to those who broke the code of conduct and his wrath and power was extended beyond the organisation to the civil population in his circle of control.(Page-16)

“About LTTE LEADER Pirabhakaran”

He employed hundreds of sucide bombers to attack various targets and a considerable number of them were female sucide cadre. These female cadre were ready to sacrifice their lives at the behest of their leader and had nothing more to lose. I believe these females who were ready to offer their lives would have equally offered their bodies, had such instructions been issued by their supreme leaser. Though pirabhakaran had ample opportunity to exploit such a situation to the fullest, he was not known to be a womanizer or a sexual abuser.

thousands of photographs of prabhakaran at various functions but did not find a single photograph of him with an alcoholic drink in hand. To my knowledge, we have not unearthed any evidence to call him a womanizer, rapist or a drinker. Page(17)

When two members of the LTTE wished to marry, he even granted permission for one of the members to leave the organization. It would be an interesting study for future reference, the methodologies adopted by him to control and maintain a high level of discipline amongst a bunch of uneducated and armed youth. We must appreciate his commitment to the organization and its ideologies..!

எங்களுடைய மக்களை பயங்கரவாதிகளாக சித்தரிப்பது ஒருபுறமிருக்க எமக்கான அறத்தை நாமே எழுத கடமைப்பட்டுள்ளோம். “நாங்கள் 30 வருடங்களாக தனி தமிழின அரசின் கீழ் இருந்தவர்கள். அவ் அரசு எமது உறவுகளாலேயே கட்டமைக்கப்பட்டது. விடுதலை அமைப்பின் தலைமையின் ஒழுக்க நடைமுறைப்படுத்தல் எவ்வளவு கடுமையானது மற்றும் சீரானது அத்துடன் அவ் உறவுகள் எம்மை எவ்வாறு நடாத்தினார்கள் என்ற அறத்தை சொல்வதே எனது நோக்கமே தவிர்த்து இலங்கை அரசின் அரசியல் யாப்பின் விதிமுறைகளை மீறுவதை நோக்கமாக கொண்டது அல்ல! ( We have the right to expose what we learned from the past. In the past we lived under the Tamil state for 30 years! That state was structured by our Tamil people. If you say all Tamils are terrorists, that is not right! The novel talks about how freedom fighters treated Tamils. The book “route to nandikadal” also talks about disciplines of freedom organization. I have no intention to promote any organization. I was born in Mallavi. So I was very eager to read this novel. After reading this novel I learned about how freedom fighters treated our people. I have to say one thing clearly! I do not intend to promote terrorism and terrorism organizations. I am stating this in accordance with the constitutional laws of my country.

அலெக்ஸ் தமிழ்த்தேசியவாதி